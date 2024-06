Lutador desmaia e desloca o braço após árbitro ignorar pedido de desistência; veja

Worst ref job in history at yesterdays Versus invitational.

Guy taps, then goes to sleep, then gets his arm snapped while unconscious, THEN keeps getting choked for like 7 seconds while asleep.

THEN the ref does the useless Brazilian-leg-lift.#BJJ #MMA pic.twitter.com/M2E3vAuVlU

