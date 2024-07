Com casos no Acre, febre Oropouche passa por investigação de transmissão vertical

A patient infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 receives treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital de Clinicas, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on April 15, 2020. - With Brazilians increasingly ignoring health officials' warnings to stay home -- encouraged by their far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who has condemned the "hysteria" over the virus -- predictions for how the pandemic will play out in the hardest-hit country in Latin America are getting dire. (Photo by Silvio AVILA / AFP)