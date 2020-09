Homem com depressão deve receber benefício do INSS

The logo of Brazil's social security institution is seen outside an office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 19, 2019. - Brazil expects to save more than $300 billion over 10 years through a bill presented to Congress Wednesday that aims to overhaul the country's unsustainable pension system, the government said. Bolsonaro personally delivered the much-anticipated text to Congress, where he was jeered and booed by leftist deputies in the opposition. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)